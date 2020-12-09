J. Cole celebrates the sixth anniversary of his album, 2014 Forest Hill Drive, by releasing the "Fire Squad" video.

For this video, Cole makes a foreign land his stage. Here the phrase "from the mouths of babes" is personified as a child warns her elder chess opponent the dangers of referring to oneself as the/a king. As fans know, Cole didn't heed this advice as he makes it clear throughout the track that he's the greatest rapper alive.

"Fire Squad" comes after fans assumed that Cole would continue the trend of releasing music on Dec. 9. Yet although they didn't get The Fall Off, Dreamville alludes to "Fire Squad" being the first of many unreleased visuals to hit the internet.

"A bunch of @JColeNC videos got deleted way back and today were getting them all back up," the tweet announcing the video's arrival reads. "And because it’s the anniversary #FHD heres the world premiere of the never before released video for ‘Fire Squad’ 🔥🔥🔥 Happy Holidays!"

In 2014, J. Cole gave Complex a look into the childhood home that inspired 2014 Forrest Hills Drive.

Watch J. Cole's "Fire Squad" video above.