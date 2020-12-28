Three men—including Florida rapper Splash Zanotti—are behind bars after they allegedly kidnapped a couple during a home invasion in which they took $20,000.

According to an affidavit obtained by the local CBS affiliate, Zanotti (born Kejuan Brandon Campbell) was the ringleader of the incident and his accomplices are identified as Dionte Alexander-Wilcox and Antonio James. Federal prosecutors say the three men forced their way into a home in Miramar, Florida while wearing masks and using guns.

They then forced the man and woman to drive to an ATM to withdraw money. Along with attempting to rob the couple, the court documents claim that one of the men raped the woman while her husband was in the garage smoking a cigarette.

Zanotti and Alexander-Wilcox were taken into custody on Dec. 16. The pair appeared in front of the judge on Friday and James is expected to go to court on Monday. The three men are facing charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. If they are convicted, they could be sentenced to life in prison.

The lawyers for the defendants have yet to issue a statement, but Zanotti has publicly maintained his innocence.

"They took our boy today. We were able to speak to splash and he’s staying positive and in good spirits. He wants to let everyone of his fans know that he loves y’all and that we gon get through this together," a video of Splash being arrested on Instagram was captioned. "He wants y’all to post anything positive you can about him right now. They’re trying to paint him for something he’s not and we need to show the world the true light that he is. Free Splash Zanotti."