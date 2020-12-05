In the murky world of posthumous releases from the two late titans of depressive Soundcloud rap, few people would have better insight than DJ Scheme. The producer behind Family was a constant fixture in the scene around Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion and would know better than most what songs were in the artists' massive vaults at the time of their deaths.

So, when Scheme hints at a collaboration in the can between X and Juice, people tend to listen. Earlier this year, he did just that, priming the two rabid fan bases for a legendary crossover.

In a recent interview with HotNewHipHop, he admitted his announcement was a little premature. Still, he clarified that the track does exist and was a remix of the XXXTentacion song "whoa (mind in awe)."

"I was chilling with Juice and he’s like, 'yo listen to this'. It was a remix of 'Whoa' on Skins and it sounded— it was awesome," DJ Scheme said. "A really beautiful song. I forgot about it because he played me a million songs a day and it’s like wow, super dope. So I just didn't think anything of it and it was during that period where X’s music— the two [posthumous] projects had come out already. He was like, 'Yeah we did this a while ago, I just haven’t played it for anyone and yeah listen to it, you’re the only person I want to hear it.' So I fucking listened to it; it was dope."

Scheme said the song is still in the works, but apologized for getting hopes up before it was ready to be released.

"I tweeted before that I’m gonna be better about trying to be more accurate with timing and not just tweet something when I hear about it, without the confirmation. I’m just trying to keep the people updated," he said.