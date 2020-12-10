DJ Drewski, a mainstay on Hot 97, has recruited Brooklyn drill greats Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G for his hard-hitting new track "2020 Vision."

Over some colorful production that skitters back-and-forth, the pair once again make for a compelling duo. Complete with a melodic hook, the track comes as Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow have continued to prove why their two of the most interesting MCs to come from Brooklyn's drill scene.

"The concept of '2020 Vision' is based on the fact we’ve been through a lot in life, learned a lot and can see through people and their actions. So, we just stay with the people closest to us who are ready to ride," said Drewksi of the new track.

Earlier this year, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow inked a deal with RCA Records. "We just felt like RCA was the best place for us," Winners Circle manager Jeremy "Jerm" Soto told Complex in August. "And we felt like they saw our vision the clearest,” he continued. “It was a perfect fit for us.”

Listen to "2020 Vision" above.