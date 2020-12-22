After the hellscape that was 2020, Cardi B is helping fans set their intentions for the new year by delivering 2021 fortunes via Instagram.

Beginning on Dec. 26 at 12 a.m. ET through 2:59 a.m. ET on Jan. 2, fans and followers can DM the rapper’s astrology IG @cardibtruthteller for some words of wisdom through the Facebook Inc.-owned app's updated Messenger feature. After you receive your reading, you can use the forwarding feature to share Supreme Truth Teller Cardi’s message with your friends.

Last week, Cardi also revealed her new Facebook Messenger series, Cardi Tries ___. With its first episode airing last Thursday via Messenger, the show sees her attempting to master a number of professions, including stunt car racer, ballerina, sushi chef, firefighter, teacher, and more. Throughout the first batch of episodes, she’ll also team with actors, athletes, and other professionals, like Michelle Rodriguez, Debbie Allen, and Damian Lillard.

New episodes of the Cardi B-executive produced show are set to drop on Thursdays through Feb. 4, for eight installments total. Cardi Tries ___ is part of Messenger’s new “Watch Together” feature, where viewers can see Facebook Watch videos with family and friends in real time.

The rapper also teased new music, which will hopefully arrive in the not-too-distant future, tweeting on Dec. 16, “Music coming sooner then you think...I mean it this time.”