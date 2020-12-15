What would a Busta Rhymes resurgence be without a club banger? Answer: Nothing. So Busta decided to give his fans something they can dance to despite the nightlife being stalled by COVID-19.

On Monday, Busta Rhymes dropped the video for "Outta My Mind" featuring Bell Biv DeVoe. For this visual, Busta and BBD weather the pandemic (temperatures were checked at the door) to bring the dancefloor to life. "Outta My Mind" turns Bell Biv DeVoe's "Poison" on its head in a way that only the Flip Mode general could.

"Wait, one sec, hey, homie, what's hood?" Busta raps. "Bouncing on the beat like the way you n***as should/Look, now watch me just leave another stamp/And then be spittin' the shit that other n***as can't."

Along with playing with the classic record, Busta also alludes to one of his hits, "Pass the Courvoisier Part II," by ending each chorus with "Don't this shit make my n***as wanna—" before jumping into his verse.

"Outta My Mind" appears on Busta Rhymes' latest album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. This project boasts features from Kendrick Lamar, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Rick Ross, and more.

Watch Busta's video for "Outta My Mind" featuring Bell Biv DeVoe above.