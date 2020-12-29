Billie Eilish took to her Instagram Stories on Monday night to take part in a viral challenge where followers indicate what photos they want to see.

One or two images she shared caused an uproar, leading the singer to reportedly lose thousands of followers. In addition to sharing photos of her dogs, never-before-seen selfies, and images from tour, Eilish was asked to share a drawing she’s proud of, plus her phone background, both of which included nude women.

Shortly after posting both images, Eilish lost thousands of followers; one fan's estimate claimed 100,000 had unfollowed her. “Bye not her losing 100K cuz of boobs,” IG user @sneezeandpepsi wrote, with Eilish’s follower count going from 73 million to 72.9 million.

Eilish was nonchalant about the situation, later sharing the IG post to her Stories and writing in response to the claim of 100K lost followers, “LMFAOOO” and “Y'all babies SMH.”

Eilish has repeatedly had to defend her proclivity for baggy clothes—and has been mercilessly scrutinized when she does show any skin. In fact, last June, she was dragged after a photo of her in a tank top went viral, which was taken as she’d gotten off her tour bus in Nashville.

“My boobs were trending on Twitter!” she told Elle. “At number one! What is that?! Every outlet wrote about my boobs!”