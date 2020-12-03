Though it took her about eight months, Bhad Bhabie is finally apologizing for her response to cultural appropriation accusations.
Back in April, the 17-year-old rapper took to Instagram live to address the criticism over her hair and makeup, as well as allegations she was attempting to look Black. Bhabie delivered a rant in which she claimed she wasn't trying to look like another race, and then repeatedly asked, "Who wants to be Black?!?"
"Y'all just want to hate me, no matter what I do," she said. "I fuckin' get my makeup done, now I'm Black! Get the fuck outta here ... Thats the makeup light. It's supposed to—I guess it's not supposed to—but it just made me look darker ... Y'all are stupid as fuck. If I wanted to be fuckin' Black, you would hear me talkin' about, 'I'm Black. I'm Black.' I would be sayin' the n-word, I would be doing shit Black people do ... Who wants to be Black!? I don't understand that. I just can't comprehend it."
Bhabie also said she doesn't try to "act Black," and then compared herself to Tarzan—a fictional character that was raised by gorillas in the jungle.
"I can't help that I act a little bit 'hood,' or if I act what y'all would say is 'more Black.' I'm sorry, that's the type of people I grew up around," she said. "... Y'all say that I 'try to be Black' because maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan."
YALL SHE JUST COMPARED HERSELF TO TARZAN AHAHAHAH @BhadBhabie pic.twitter.com/h6SMNozduQ— chels ♡₊˚ (@ihychels) April 14, 2020
Months later, Bhabie apologized over her comments and claimed her words were being twisted.
"I apologize to anyone who was offended by what I said," she captioned a video explaining her rant. "Tt was not meant how it was taken. I would like for y’all to understand that I didn’t mean it in a bad way I was saying it like, 'Who are you talking about?' Not meaning it’s bad to [be] that. Please don’t twist my words. I truly never meant to offend anyone. This is the last time i will defend myself on this topic yall can’t twist what ever you want but I know what I truly mean."
