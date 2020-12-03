Though it took her about eight months, Bhad Bhabie is finally apologizing for her response to cultural appropriation accusations.

Back in April, the 17-year-old rapper took to Instagram live to address the criticism over her hair and makeup, as well as allegations she was attempting to look Black. Bhabie delivered a rant in which she claimed she wasn't trying to look like another race, and then repeatedly asked, "Who wants to be Black?!?"

"Y'all just want to hate me, no matter what I do," she said. "I fuckin' get my makeup done, now I'm Black! Get the fuck outta here ... Thats the makeup light. It's supposed to—I guess it's not supposed to—but it just made me look darker ... Y'all are stupid as fuck. If I wanted to be fuckin' Black, you would hear me talkin' about, 'I'm Black. I'm Black.' I would be sayin' the n-word, I would be doing shit Black people do ... Who wants to be Black!? I don't understand that. I just can't comprehend it."