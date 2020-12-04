Ant Clemons has released his new song and video for “Better Days” with Justin Timberlake.

The new track premiered on Thursday night at Rock the RunOff virtual concert, which was hosted by Stacey Abrams’ organization Fair Fight.

“We started this record after a conversation about the state of the world after our first Zoom call,” Clemons said in a statement. “I started on this idea, sent it over to Justin and we collaborated over the next few months and piece by piece, we constructed this small offering to the world. I pray the song empowers and uplifts everyone listening. My prayer is that this song is a reflection of hope, hope for a brighter future and hope for better days because better days lie ahead.”

Clemons recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B album for his debut EP, Happy 2 Be Here.

All proceeds from Abrams’ event went to Fair Fight’s work to guarantee that every eligible Georgia resident has resources and information for the Jan. 5 Senate runoff election.

Check out Clemons and Timberlake perform “Better Days” up top and head to fairfight.com to learn more about the organization.