André 3000 has shared a secret family recipe with the masses, one he would enjoy with his late parents Sharon Benjamin Hodo and Lawrence Walker during the holidays.

He released the recipe with Meals on Wheels Atlanta to raise awareness for its ongoing Pass It Down campaign. “The holidays are different this year because we can’t hang with our friends & families like we would normally,” 3 Stacks wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of his recipe. “But for many of our elders, they may be lonely or food insecure now and much of the year.”

He also urged his followers to follow @mealsonwheelsatlanta, saying, “donate, adopt a senior, give of yourself, and offer love to a senior who may need you this season.”

Meals on Wheels posted André’s recipe, alongside a lyric from the Stankonia classic “Gasoline Dreams”: “Don’t everybody like the taste of apple pie?”

3 Stacks’ recipe consists of only eight steps and four ingredients: apple sauce, canned biscuits, butter, and an optional pinch of salt.

Big Boi also shared a recipe of his mother’s banana cream pudding for the campaign, and provided a video of him making the dish.