A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been arrested on drug and weapons charges, following an investigation into a New Jersey nightclub shooting.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the news to XXL magazine on Tuesday, stating the Bronx-bred rapper—legal name Julius Dubose—has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a handgun and one count of possession of marijuana. The charges came after authorities executed a search warrant at his home in Dearest, New Jersey, as part of an investigation into the recent shooting. It's reported that the non-fatal incident took place outside RAIN nightclub in Teaneck around midnight Friday, when A Boogie was celebrating his 25th birthday.

While searching A Boogie's residence, police reportedly found and seized a Ruger .380-caliber handgun, a Glock .40-caliber handgun, an H&K 9mm handgun, and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, as well as "hollow point bullets, various high capacity magazines, marijuana, hashish oil edibles and drug paraphernalia commonly associated with the distribution of [drugs]."

A Boogie's manager, 27-year-old Samblou Camara, and his security guard, 33-year-old Quashaun Hagler, were also arrested. Police searched Camara's Bergenfield home and found marijuana as well as hashish oil edibles; he was charged with possession of marijuana. Hagler, who was reportedly at A Boogie's residence during the raid, was reportedly charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a handgun and one count of possession of a large capacity magazine. The New York Police Department and the Demarest Police Department reportedly assisted the searches.

All three men have since been released on their own recognizance, pending their appearances in court.

Stay tuned as more information about the case becomes available.