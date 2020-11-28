Mari Mego is following in her father's footsteps.

On Friday, the 7-year-old daughter of Young Thug released her first rap record titled "They Listen a Lot," and shortly followed it up with a second track called "Do What I Can." The child, who goes by the stage name Mego YSL, delivers braggadocios lyrics that were, no doubt, influenced by her pops. She issues warnings to her foes, boasts about balling like Kobe, and name-drops a number of high-end labels like Gucci, Prada, and Fendi.

"Yessirski, I feel like just like Kobe/We litty, we awesome, we great/They hate a lot, don't do it in my face," Mego raps in "They Listen a Lot." "We up, we do it/We shoot, we ball/We shot, don't miss/We Gucci, we Fendi We Prada, T-shirt It match the Louis ..."

You can listen to "They Listen a Lot," first reported by HotNewHipHop, as well as "Do What I Can" via YouTube below.