The new normal is upon us.

Billboard reports that Ticketmaster is considering making coronavirus test results and vaccination statuses mandatory for concert-goers hoping to see their favorite artist live.

The plan is still being ironed out, but the ticketing company will reportedly use third-party health information firms like CLEAR Health Pass and testing/vaccination distributors like Labcorp or CVS Minute Clinic to confirm that a customer has tested negative for the coronavirus within the last 24-72 hours. There will also be a way for concert-goers to prove they're in the clear or have been vaccinated via their cell phones.

Although a lot of technology is involved, Ticketmaster assures customers that it will not store any of their medical information. Instead, the third-party companies will confirm that they do not have the coronavirus and then send that verification to Ticketmaster. Anyone who does not verify that they don't have COVID-19, agree to these terms, and/or have been tested/vaccinated will not be granted access in to the concert venue.

While it might seem complicated, Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich is confident that this process will be relatively easy to implement. It will also result in the elimination of paper tickets.

"We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test or other methods of review and approval — which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified," he told Billboard.

The news comes after Pfizer announced that phase 3 of its vaccine showed that it is 90% effective. Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech say that they are prepared to produce more than 50 million doses for global distribution by the end of 2020 and as many as 1.3 billion doses next year.