Statik Selektah has returned with another monster collab for the song “Play Around” with 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Conway the Machine, and Allan Kingdom. The new track serves as a single from Statik’s ninth solo studio album, The Balancing Act, which is slated to drop Nov. 27 via Mass Appeal.

“‘Play Around’ was one of the first songs that I started on for the album, but the last one that I completely finished,” Statik said in a statement. “Conway went in, 2 Chainz talked that money talk, and then Killer Mike came through at the last minute and put that raw energy that I needed on that third verse.”

The forthcoming project boasts a star-studded set of features with appearances by Jack Harlow, Griselda, Jadakiss, Dave East, Method Man, Black Thought, and more. “Play Around” also follows the DJ and producer’s October single “Keep It Moving” with Nas, Joey Badass, and Gary Clark Jr.

The Balancing Act’s marks Statik’s first full-length release since TrillStatik, his collaborative album with Bun B that dropped in 2019. Statik’s last solo endeavor was 2017’s 8, which included appearances by Run the Jewels, Wiz Khalifa, Action Bronson, Wale, and many others.

Listen to “Play Around” at the top or down below via Spotify.