Northampton rapper slowthai has followed up his September single, "Feel Away" featuring James Blake and Mount Kimbie, with new track "NHS" and news of his upcoming album, TYRON, which follows his 2019 debut Nothing Great About Britain.

On "NHS", slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, floats over Andy Picton's piano-led production to touch on the power that comes from togetherness. Dedicating the new song to Britain's National Health Service, slowthai proves that some things can be great about Britain. In the accompanying visuals—directed by THE REST—we're taken on a day-in-the-life style trip in Tyron's world, which includes some social-distanced queueing at the local supermarket.

TYRON is set to land on Feb. 5, 2021, with features from the likes of Skepta and A$AP Rocky.

Peep the "NHS" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.