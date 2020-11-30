Rita Ora posted an apology for celebrating her 30th birthday in defiance of the United Kingdom's coronavirus lockdown. The pop singer shared a note to her Instagram Story that said she was "deeply sorry" and "embarrassed" over her actions.

"I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday. It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be ok," she wrote. "This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgment. Given the restrictions, I realize how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility."

To that end, TMZ reports Ora voluntarily paid a fine of nearly $12,000 for breaking the country's COVID-19 restrictions. In the UK, all restaurants and bars are closed to diners and citizens are urged not to gather in their homes with people who live elsewhere. The celebrity news website says Ora brought together nearly 30 people for a party at West London's Casa Cruz restaurant.

Further reports claim police visited Ora's home on November 30 and that they're investigating the restaurant that hosted the party.

"I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to keep us all safe," Ora wrote. "Even though this won't make it right, I want to sincerely apologize."