Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro has dropped off his new album Afrodisíaco, which boasts a number of all-star features, including Anuel AA, J Balvin, Trippie Redd, Tainy, Arcángel, Myke Towers, Sech, and more.

“This album is a dream come true. When we made Afrodisiaco in the studio we wanted to make sure that everybody had a different experience listening to each track,” Alejandro said in a statement. “I consider myself to be THE Aphrodisiac, that my voice can express all the feelings and elevate my fans in different moods and mind state. Also, have the opportunity to be joined by urban legends and amazing producers it’s epic.”

Alejandro also released a new album single and accompanying video for “De Cora < 3” with Balvin. “‘De Cora < 3’ means from the heart,” Alejandro said of the song. “It’s a common expression that we use in Puerto Rico, my hometown, whenever we really mean what we are saying.”

Stream Afrodisíaco and watch the video for “De Core < 3” below.