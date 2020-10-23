Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro has linked with Anuel AA for the new song and video “Reloj.”

In the visual, we see both artists in the midst of a wild party, where they’re enjoying the company of a group of women. Produced by Nesty La Mente Maestra and Caleb Calloway, “Reloj” is the fourth single from Rauw’s upcoming debut album Afrodisíaco, set to release on Nov. 13.

Last month saw the release of Rauw’s track and accompanying video for “Enchule,” as well as the “Elegí (Remix),” featuring Anuel, Dimelo Flow, Farruko, Justin Quiles, and Sech.

Watch the video for “Reloj” at the top and stream the track below.