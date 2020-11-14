Although he was notoriously forced into retirement decades ago, Moses "Shyne" Barrow's post-rap career has been extremely fruitful.

Belize held its national elections on Wednesday during which Shyne won the Mesopotamia seat in Belize City for the House of Representatives. Barrow took to Instagram where he celebrated his victory by reminding his followers that he went from "HIP HOP TO THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES!!!"

"Thank you MESOPOTAMIA!!! It is with the greatest humility that I accept this victory for us!" he wrote. "This victory is for all those who are just like me in Mesopotamia, Belize and the world over! All those who have taken a fall! All those who have stumbled on their life’s journey. We all fall! But to get up and walk, run and rise again is the purpose of life!"

Shyne was in jail from 2001 through 2009 for his hand in a nightclub shooting that involved his former record label boss, Diddy. Shyne was charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. Upon his release, he was deported to his native Belize where he became involved in politics.

Additionally, politics is the Barrow family business. Although his father, Dean Barrow, will be replaced as the country's prime minister by John Briceño, Shyne's sister, Denise "Sista B" Barrow, won the Queen's Square constituency.