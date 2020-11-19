Tomorrow, Yemi Alade, the global star synonymous with the ever-expanding reach of Afropop and Afrobeats, will release her keenly-awaited fifth studio album, fittingly titled Empress. With anticipation at a fever pitch, she's dropping off one last pre-release treat, the visuals for new single "I Choose You", following hot on the heels of the album's first two singles "True Love" and "Boyz".

Balancing her Afropop and soul sensibilities, Alade calls on French singer Dadju for an intoxicating duet splashed with chrome-covered futurism and just a dash of autotune. The video, directed by frequent collaborator Ovie Etseyatse, takes that theme and runs with it, putting the pair in a pristine, all-white room before transporting them into the lap of luxury, furnishing them with a bounty of high-end delights.

Empress will be released tomorrow, November 20.