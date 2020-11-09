Snoop Dogg's comparing Ty Dolla Sign to Nate Dogg didn't sit well with the late crooner's son.

Following the release of Ty's latest album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Snoop hailed him as the reincarnation of Nate Dogg. This meant a lot coming from Nate's fellow 213 groupmate causing Ty Dolla Sign to humbly accept the honor.

"I feel blessed, I feel honored," Ty told Power 106. "Nate Dogg was carrying a huge torch and he passed it down. I just talked to my other homie, and he told me he talked to Snoop on his birthday, and Snoop said I was the reincarnation of Nate Dogg. When I heard that, I was like, alright, Snoop saying it? That means everything. Like I said, it's an honor and I feel blessed to carry that torch. It'll be passed on again. I just encourage for the next artist out there, be yourself—be a one of one."

Upon hearing this, Nate Dogg's son, Naijiel Hale, took to Instagram where he fired off a few now-deleted IG Stories posts refuting Snoop's claims.

"Y’all remember this song 9 years ago after my daddy died and niggas wanted @akon as a replacement so bad they didn’t even mention the whole Nate Dogg sound that’s in there. This is when I knew," Naijiel Hale said under the picture of Dr. Dre's "Kush" featuring Snoop Dogg and Akon. He then posted a screenshot of Snoop's comments claiming "ALL THIS SHIT DEAD."

Although he's taking objection to Snoop's comments, Hale isn't at odds with Snoop or Ty Dolla Sign. He just feels like his music is Nate Dogg's true second act.

"Coach Snoop can say what he want cause he the king, but he gone see. I can disagree cause that’s my daddy. I can prove the disagreement and still come correct," he continued. "For the niggas in the back that don’t got a voice like this… shut yo old asses up."