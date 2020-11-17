After doing a number of features with the likes of AJ Tracey ("Dinner Guest") and Loski ("Training Day"), rapper MoStack is back with his first solo release of the year in "Change On Me".

Lacing Rxwntree's feel-good instrumental, MoStack tells us about his priorities, explaining that he has too much pride to leave his pre-music lifestyle behind. The track's visuals, directed by Wowa and edited by MoStack himself, see the North Londoner in a deserted car park with the crew; the edit and direction are kept clean, with some impressive choreography keeping us locked in.

Watch the video for "Change On Me" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.