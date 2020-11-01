Lil Peep’s estate has launched more wardrobe releases from the late rapper, this time titled the “Rockstar” collection.

The unisex line includes a work jacket, flared pants, and a crossbody bag, all of which are made from high-quality vegan leather. With only 50 pieces for each style, the bubblegum pink—or “Peep pink”—neon green, and black colorways are a tribute to the rapper’s trademark hair colors.

Los Angeles-based design and development company Firmé Atelier produced and developed the pieces in Japan. In addition to the leather's custom dyes, the zipper pulls are etched with the Lil Peep script logo. With prices ranging from $150 to $300, the “Rockstar” collection will be available on the artist’s website on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

“Lil Peep had an extremely profound impact both on his fans and the culture around him,” the artist’s brother, Oskar Ahr said, per Hypebeast. “I regularly notice his influence on the music of other artists, and fans frequently tell me that my brother’s music saved their life. He saved my life just by being in it, so I can relate.”

Ahr continued, “I am inspired every day by the open-mindedness and confidence with which Peep approached his life and career. I know that Peep’s style and aesthetic are also very influential, and my brother told me himself that he had goals of getting more seriously involved in fashion. Taking influence from Gus’ style is my favorite way of staying close to him. Cue my best effort to further the cultural impact of my younger brother in the fashion world: the Lil Peep ‘Rockstar’ Collection.”

The “Rockstar” set follows the release of Lil Peep’s 2016 mixtape, Hellboy, which was made available on all major streaming services for the first time in late September.