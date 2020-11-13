As first teased via a palpably cinematic trailer briefly featuring Michael J. Fox, Lil Nas X has returned with a new single.

The track, fittingly titled "Holiday," is now available wherever you prefer to stack up your streams. Peep the new song below and watch the track's music video up top.

Ahead of the Santa Claus-centered "Holiday" drop, Roblox and X announced a collaborative effort in the form of a virtual concert. The link-up will see X performing the single live for the first time as part of a special event within Roblox which, notably, also marks the first-ever such event for the global online platform.

"We're throwing the biggest virtual concert of 2020, and I hope everybody in the world can come check it out," X said in a press release. "I feel very lucky to be the first artist to ever do this on Roblox. We had so much fun putting this together for my fans, and I can't wait for everyone to see it!"

It all goes down on Nov. 14, with a special preshow Q&A session set for Friday: