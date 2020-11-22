Ten years ago today, Kanye West released a masterpiece.

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy isn’t just Kanye West’s best album. It’s the best album of the 2010s, and in the eyes of many, it will be remembered as one of the greatest albums of all time. Even Sir Paul McCartney has gushed about MBDTF, revealing that he “envies” Kanye for making the album.

The songs on MBDTF were created in an ultra-collaborative manner. As former Complex editor-in-chief Noah Callahan-Bever wrote in a 2010 cover story about the making of the album, “He’d holed up in Hawaii and was importing his favorite producers and artists to work on and inspire his recording. Rap Camp!”

Upon release, MBDTF was an immediate commercial and critical success. It debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, selling 496,000 copies in its first week. The album was later certified double platinum in the United States and took home a Best Rap Album award at the Grammys.

In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, we happily revisited the tracklist of this modern classic and ranked every song on the album from worst to best.