Puerto Rican artist Jhay Cortez has shared his new single and video for “Kobe en LA.”

Cortez released his debut solo album Famouz last year. “Kobe en LA” arrives just a week after the release of his collaboration with Bad Bunny, “Dákiti,” which climbed to the No. 1 position on Spotify’s global Top 200 list and was the first Spanish song to debut within the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cortez has previously written songs for a number of superstar artists, like Cardi B’s “I Like It,” Bad Bunny’s “RLNDT,” Benny Blanco’s “I Can’t Get Enough,” and Kali Uchis’ “La Luz.” He was also nominated for two Latin Grammy Awards for Best Rap / Hip Hop Song and Best Song Urbana.

Watch the video for “Kobe en LA” at the top.