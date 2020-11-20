The "Lemonade" journey continues today with the release of a new remix of the Internet Money hit featuring Anuel AA.

The original version of the Gunna, NAV, and Don Toliver-assisted "Lemonade," which previously got a remix boasting a new verse from Roddy Ricch, appeared on the collective's debut studio album B4 the Storm back in August. The Ricch remix would later be added to the project's already-strong tracklist for the release of the "complete edition" in October.

Below, stream the new Anuel AA-featuring edition of the platinum-certified Billboard Hot 100 mainstay via YouTube:

Eric Skelton spoke with the collective earlier this year ahead of B4 the Storm's release on 10K Projects.

"[Internet Money is] a collective of producers and artists," founder Taz Taylor explained during the discussion. 'It's also a management company and a label, and we have artists and producers signed to us. We develop artists that are signed to other labels, too. We broke Juice WRLD, Lil Tecca, Iann Dior, Trevor Daniel, and a bunch of other artists. We were the ones who kind of built their sounds and gave everybody their first hit records, then developed them throughout their careers."

A lot of the album, according to Taylor, stemmed from songs that he gravitated toward from artists who had left them on the cutting room floor. Taylor said he and the IM team would take the Pro Tools sessions of songs of this nature, mess with the vocals and the key and the BPM, then find that they had landed on "a whole new record."

B4 the Storm is out now.