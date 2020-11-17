G Herbo and Chance the Rapper brought their collab from earlier this year, "PTSD," to the Tonight Show on Monday.

The album version of the track features Lil Uzi Vert and the late Juice WRLD. For the Tonight Show version, the track jumps straight from Chance's closing "I need me a Xan" line to Juice WRLD's closing repeat of "I turn the news on when I smell death in the air." As Herbo and Chance exited the stage, the camera focused on a painted mural of Juice, who died at the age of 21 last December.

Monday's episode also saw Chance joining host Jimmy Fallon for a segment in which he performed raps penned by kids, as well as a short interview touching on his earliest years as an artist using a free studio in a high school library and his Warmest Winter initiative through SocialWorks.

"Actually, when I was in high school I used to go by Chano," Chance recalled of his pre-fame years, which saw his interest in making music preceded by periods during which he focused his creative expression on dancing and poetry. "That was a terrible name. So when Twitter first came out, this girl that was a friend of mine made a Twitter for me and she made my name 'Chance the Rapper' and I was like, alright. I'm gonna just go with that joint from here on out."

Last month, Chance joined Smino in the official video for MadeinTYO's "BET Uncut." Revisit that below.