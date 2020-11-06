Donald Glover is anticipating a big year.

On Friday afternoon, the multi-hyphenate took to Twitter to share a few updates on what he has in store. After teasing the long-awaited third and fourth seasons of Atlanta, Glover confirmed he was working on a full-length music release, which he believes will be his "biggest" yet.

Glover didn't provide any more details about the effort, but suggested he had set the bar high for himself, as he said his last "music project"—which would be this year's 3.15.20—was "probably my best."

"There is a lot (of magic) comin," he added. "Yall thought I was hot in 2018."

Childish Gambino made huge waves in 2018, thanks in large part to his hit political record "This Is America." In the following two years, Glover remained relatively quiet on the music front, dropping a summer pack as well as the aformentioned 3.15.20, which was far from his "biggest" release. The project failed to crack the top 10 on the Billboard 200, but received widespread critical praise. It's also worth pointing out that Glover used the words "best" and "biggest" to distinguish his last album and upcoming project, respectively, which has sparked intrigue among his fans.

Again, there is a lot of mystery surrounding the release, as Glover has been pretty quiet about the new Gambino chapter. Is he going a more commercial route? Returning to his classic sound? Or delivering something we've never heard before?

Perhaps he'll recruit some of his current favorite artists to assist the album, listing 21 Savage, Tierra Whack, his brother Steve G. Lover, Baby Keem, and—"the best"—Azealia Banks:

Glover announced his plans to retire his Gambino alter ego back in 2017, but recently indicated he wasn't quite ready to step away from the game. He touched on this during a September British GQ interview with Michaela Coel, saying he felt as though his 3.15.20 album wasn't finished.

"With writing, I definitely feel, like on the last project and on the project I’m working now, musically too, it’s all spiritual," he said. He went on to admit, "I still don’t feel like I’m done with that [music] project."