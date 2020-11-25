Lil Wayne's third entry in his No Ceilings mixtape series is officially on the way, and it would seem there's another Drake and Weezy collab on it.

DJ Khaled announced that No Ceilings 3, which he is hosting, is on the way soon, alongside an exciting snippet of a track featuring Drizzy. "So much fire on this tape," he wrote in the description for the video teasing the track. "THEY TRIED PUT A CELING ON OUR GREATNESS SO WE TOOK THE CEILING OFF! ANOTHER ONE." He also linked to a website for the tape, which will be released via DatPiff.

"Shout out to Lil Wayne," he said in the clip, which has Drake rapping over smooth, throwback production. He then switched to another preview of Wayne rapping over a bass-heavy beat in a more rapid-fire flow. He let a little more of the Drake and Wayne reunion play in a second clip, in which he flicks his lighter on while listening to the song.

In a third post previewing the highly-anticipated tape, he showcased what appears to be the cover art for the project.

Wayne teased further entries to the No Ceilings and Tha Carter series earlier this year, although he has yet to further detail when fans might expect Tha Carter VI to drop. He also teased that there could be a Dedication 7 sometime next year, following the previous Dedication tape in 2018. Wayne released his most recent full-length record, Funeral, earlier this year.

Despite all the excitement surrounding more Lil Wayne music, the rapper recently faced backlash after he endorsed Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Alongside a photo of him hanging out with Trump, Weezy revealed that he had a "great meeting" with Trump over his proposed plans to help the Black community. Hopefully No Ceilings 3 doesn't have any MAGA bars, but hey, maybe 2020 has one last nasty surprise in store for us.