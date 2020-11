DaniLeigh has a rich history. To some, they may have just heard of her a couple years ago, but she was mentored by Prince and directed the video for his song “Breakfast Can Wait.” Dani was also a dancer for the likes of J. Cole, Pharrell, Nelly Furtado, and Daddy Yankee before pivoting to a career in music. Watch as she sits down with our very own Natasha Martinez in the wake of her latest album ‘Movie.’