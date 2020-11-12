Boosie Badazz is mourning the death of his good friend and collaborator Mo3.

The Baton Rouge rapper addressed the tragedy via Twitter on Wednesday, just hours after Mo3 was fatally shot in his hometown of Dallas: "I'm lost for words #tip," Boosie wrote. "Mo3 see u when I get there."

Mo3, born Melvin Noble, was traveling on I-35 Wednesday when another motorist got out a vehicle and approached Mo3's car with a gun. Local law enforcement say Mo3 then got out his car and began running, when the gunman opened fire and killed the 28-year-old rapper. A second victim, an innocent bystander, was also shot in the attack. The bystander was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still at large.

"You think of the location and all the people who could be standing around or the other innocent people who could have been seriously injured," Dallas Police Department spokesman Sgt. Warren Mitchell told The Dallas Morning News. "I don’t know a better word to describe it other than 'brazen.' I mean, in broad daylight (with) several cars around."

The tragedy occurred less than nine months after Mo3 and Boosie released their collaborative project Badazz Mo3, which included the "Errybody" remix. Mo3, who reportedly signed to Boosie's BadAzz Music Syndicate, was often referred to as "the Boosie of Dallas," a title he fully embraced.

"That's an accomplishment. That means I'm destined to be legendary," he told Flaunt earlier this year. "I'm holding all that weight right now. I'm this generation’s Boosie.

After news of Mo3's death surfaced, EMPIRE released a statement on his passing.