Big Sean and Post Malone have unleashed the video for their single "Wolves."

In the visual for one of the standout tracks from Big Sean's chart-topping album Detroit 2, the artists play with the theme by creating a lunar experience. It also features a cameo from Big Sean's mother:

Big Sean and Hit-Boy have had a close relationship since Hit's G.O.O.D. Music days. This connection allowed Hit-Boy to executive produce D2, leading to tracks like "Wolves."

Since dropping Detroit 2, Sean and Hit-Boy have been connected at the hip, with the rapper appearing on several Hit-produced projects like Benny the Butcher's Burden of Proof and Nas' King's Disease. Sean also appeared on Freddie Gibbs' new single "4 Thangs" (also produced by Hit-Boy) and helped Hit-Boy come back out from behind the boards for the producer/rapper's latest track "Salute," featuring Fivio Foreign.

Watch the video for Big Sean's "Wolves" featuring Post Malone above.