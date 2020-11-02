Tucked into a new interview with Edward Enninful for British Vogue is a reveal from Beyoncé regarding the longtime presence of two literal beehives at her home.

Late into the discussion, Beyoncé is asked to name something that might be considered "surprising" about her. Enter 80,000 bees and an impressive annual haul of honey.

"I know it's random, but I have two beehives. Real ones," Beyoncé said. "I've had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year. I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties."

Beyoncé, of course, is quite right about the numerous benefits of honey. It's effective in taking down bacteria, soothing throats, and—though this one isn't a medical benefit—the bee-crafted fluid makes for an inarguably delicious addition to a number of items including (but certainly not limited to) breakfast cereal and hot tea.

The interview also includes insight from Beyoncé on her creative process, her preferred Texan delicacies, how the marathon of international tragedies in 2020 has affected her, and more. She was also asked to how explain how she's recently put her massive platform as an artist to use in a number of ways aimed at helping those in need.

"It was heartwarming to see the photos from the testing sites and to read the letters from the people who were high-risk, due to pre-existing health conditions, who were able to recover and return home safely from the hospital," Beyoncé said of getting COVID-19 test sites set up for Houstonians with the help of her mother and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Peep the full interview here.

Last month, Beyoncé was among those who made public statements in support of #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria. When sharing her statement in support of the anti-police brutality demonstrations, Beyoncé directed fans to a special site where they could learn more about organizations focused on helping those on the ground.