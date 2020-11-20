The music industry is easing up on the releases as 2020 comes to a close, but we’ve got you covered on the latest drops. After a chaotic year, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her debut album, Good News, featuring the standout opener “Shot Fired,” which addresses her recent shooting incident. DaBaby gets vulnerable as he talks about the death of his brother on “Gucci Peacoat.” And Meek Mill looks for anything to take the “Pain Away.” This week’s list also includes new songs from Jeezy, SAINt JHN, Wale, and more.

