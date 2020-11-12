50 Cent served as an executive producer on Pop Smoke's posthumous album, and he's predicting that the record will be snubbed at the 2021 Grammys.

Speaking with Spotify's Rap Caviar, Fif said he thinks Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon won't get the respect it deserves at the award show. "If it's recognized, it'll only get recognized because he's gone," he explained. "The content is similiar to what I would do. They didn't recognize mine. They gave me Grammys when I was with Em, when I'm on records with Eminem."

50 Cent has been nominated for 14 Grammys, but he only won in 2010 for "Crack a Bottle" with Slim Shady and Dr. Dre. He's received nods for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album across his career.

"They're afraid to give him Grammys because they think it's teaching the audience to want to be like Pop," he continued. "And to be like him is to be a part of gang culture. Who you see get Grammys that is making Drill music? You mean to tell me ain't none of those songs worthy of it? Those platforms are not for them to acknowledge. It's for the culture, the people to embrace those tones and to really appreciate the artist for doing that."

