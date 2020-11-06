42 Dugg has released his new song and video for “Free Woo,” which shows his gratitude for an incarcerated friend and his Detroit community.

“Free Woo” is also the second single to drop from his forthcoming project, which has yet to receive a title or release date. The track arrives following Dugg’s first nationally-televised performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, as well as his song “Free Merey.”

Dugg has had a momentous year with the release of his project Young & Turnt 2 via Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group label and Lil Baby's 4PF, and boasted features from Gotti, Lil Baby, Monebagg Yo, Dej Loaf, and Babyface Ray.

Listen to “Free Woo” below on Spotify and check out the video up top.