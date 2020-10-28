The annual BET Hip Hop Awards returned Tuesday night to recognize some of the best work and achievements within the genre. And although many are eager to see which artists walk away with a trophy, there's no doubt that the highlight of the ceremony is the slate of musical performances.

This year's musical line-up includes 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, Quavo, Lil Baby, and Ty Dolla Sign, as well as the much anticipated cyphers featuring everyone from Rapsody and Polo G to Flo Milli and Adé to Jack Harlow and Deante Hitchcock.

If you've missed tonight's performances, or simply want to revisit them, you can check out the action in the videos below. The list will be updated throughout the night.

The annual BET Hip Hop Awards are hosted by the 85 South Comedy Show emcees Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean. DaBaby leads this year's pack of nominees with a total of 12 nods; Roddy Ricch follows with 11, while Drake and Megan Thee Stallion each headed into the night with eight.

Lil Baby and 42 Dugg: "We Paid"



Political Cypher f/ Polo G, Rapsody, Jack Harlow, and more



City Girls: "Kitty Talk" and "Jobs"



Tobe Nwigwe: "Try Jesus" and "Eat"



Ade’, Buddy, Flo Milli, and Deante Hitchcock cypher



Gucci Mane and Mulatto: "Youngest N Richest," "B**** From Da Souf," and "Muwop"



Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, and Ty Dolla Sign: "Body Language"



Quavo's tribute performance for Pop Smoke: "Shake The Room" and "Aim for the Moon"