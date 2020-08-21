42 Dugg's 2020 run is only getting stronger.

Although he's still riding the success of Young & Turnt, Vol. 2, the Detroit native is already giving fans a taste of his next big project. On Friday morning, 42 Dugg unleashed his single "Free Merey" along with its official video, directed by Motion Family and his label boss, Yo Gotti.

The visual illustrates the dilemma many artists face at the beginning of their careers. We see 42 Dugg and Gotti sitting in a meeting with record label executives who are pressuring him to sign on the dotted line. 42 Dugg and Gotti ultimately reject the offer and set out to build on their own.

"I’m betting on myself with this," 42 Dugg said about the track, which was produced by TayTayMadeIt. "My team and I know that I’m a different type of artist and hustler, so it needs to be a special situation for us to sign with a major label. I’m always gonna be me and kill the rap game – no matter the money and the fame."

You can watch the "Free Merey" video above and hear the single now on all major platforms. And be sure to stay tuned as we receive more information about 42 Dugg's next project.