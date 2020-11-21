21 Savage made it clear on "Brand New Draco" that he rather play Battlefield than play with people. Now, his lyrics are coming to life via his recent partnership with SNIPES to help welcome the Playstation 5 into the world.

SNIPES has joined forces with Playstation to create a 17-piece unisex apparel collection. This collaboration is to celebrate the release of the PS5 and SNIPES decided to tap superstar rapper, 21 Savage, to be the face of the campaign.

The collection will drop on Nov. 28 and will feature pieces that are tailored for gamers. SNIPES and Playstation have blended "style with intentional design" to create a wide selection of items—including gloves, hoodies, T-shirts, joggers, beanies, jackets, and vests—that are equipped with full zip pockets to store gaming controllers and other accessories. They will also take on the Playstation aesthetic by having a dark rainbow reflective colorway.

This isn't the first time 21 has worked with Playstation. In the past, the rapper has been featured on the Playstation curated playlists. He has also challenged random fans to online games.

Check out the SNIPES' Playstation 5 line below.