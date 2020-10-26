YoungBoy Never Broke Again and some of his crew are under investigation after he led an alleged assault against a man in a garage of a studio in Texas.

TMZ reports that law enforcement sources say the man who fell victim to the alleged assault arrived at a studio in Katy, Texas on Oct. 5 to work with the rapper. He arrived alongside his girlfriend, and when they turned up they were informed no women were allowed in the studio. His girlfriend later left because of the bizarre restriction, and shortly after the man says he was jumped by YoungBoy and his crew in the garage at the studio.

YoungBoy and his friends allegedly put a bag over the man's head, and proceeded to kick and punch him. The man also alleged that YoungBoy or someone from his crew pistol whipped him. Sources indicate that the man saw YoungBoy when the bag was removed from his head, and that he noticed a body bag in the room. Officers say the man asked why it was there, and they allegedly told him that they were to put him in the bag.

"I got him here," YoungBoy allegedly told his manager over FaceTime after the incident, at which point his manager told him to let the guy go due to his recent legal issues. The alleged victim was reportedly then dropped off outside of his home, and was taken to the hospital by his girlfriend. Law enforcement is currently looking into a motive behind the alleged attack, but no arrests have been made so far.

Just last month, YoungBoy Never Broke Again was among 16 people who were arrested for firearms and drug charges in Baton Rogue.