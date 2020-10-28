Ty Dolla Sign continued to prove his versatility by ripping through his catalog of hits for NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

In it, Ty Dolla Sign enlisted his in-house band to play in the background along with Skrillex. Together, they perform a melody of hits including "Temptation," "Your Turn," and "Ego Death" from his new album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign.

Along with playing his new records, Ty Dolla Sign took listeners down memory lane by sprinkling some of the tracks that helped make him a star. The singer performed smash records "Or Nah," "Paranoid," and "Something New." He also showcased his unique set of skulls by helping build the instrumental for "Ego Death" on a sound machine with Skrillex and picking up the guitar to serenade listeners while performing "Your Turn."

Ty Dolla Sign's latest album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, was released on Friday to much fanfare. As the project suggests, a host of acts make appearances on the album, including Kanye West, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, and more.

Watch Ty Dolla Sign's appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert above.