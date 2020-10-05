Waka Flocka Flame has received an accolade that few rappers have obtained.

On Saturday, Flocka received an honorary doctorate degree in philanthropy and humanitarianism. Flocka's wife, Tammy Rivera, and daughter, Charlie, were on hand to watch him receive the honor along with other close friends and family members.

"I got Honorary Doctorate in Philanthropy and Humanitarianism," Flocka said in an Instagram post announcing the honor. "my work just beginning!!!"

Several fellow entertainers like Mike WiLL Made-It, Jacquees, and more flooded Waka's comment section to applaud the rapper. But Lil Yachty took things a step further by posting a congratulatory video to his Instagram in Waka's honor.

"I think that's some shit we need to celebrate in the hip-hop community," Yachty said before stating that he's considering returning to school to further his education.

"It's not a normal thing but it's an amazing thing," Yachty continued. "I always wanted to go back to school to get my degree. ... That was very inspiring to me as a Black man. So, big congratulations to Waka Flocka for getting his doctorate."