Three 6 Mafia will be playing the first indoor music concert since COVID-19 forced everyone to quarantine and social distance in 2020. The concert is set to take place on Dec. 11 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Juicy J took to Instagram on Friday to make the announcement on behalf of the group.

Tickets for the concert are currently on sale and being sold in four-person pods to help follow social distancing guidelines. The venue will also only be allowed to be at 15 percent capacity of 3,152 guests maximum including staff and patrons who will also be subject to temperature checks upon arrival.

Despite cases of COVID-19 still escalating around the country, some venues have begun opening back up. Recently, other artists have reverted to indoor activity as well, such as T.I., who was spotted in a packed Atlanta club for his album release party.

The scene at the club looks a bit too normal while the pandemic is still raging outside. DaBaby had also been advertising a socially distanced concert in Georgia a few months ago, but videos appeared to show the opposite.