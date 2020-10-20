Teyana Taylor has released the self-directed video for “Lose Each Other,” with a special guest appearance from Elton John.

The visual is underpinned by Elton’s performance on the grand piano, and is interspersed with clips of Taylor and two dancers who interpret the song through their movements. “Lose Each Other” appeared on Taylor’s most recent offering, The Album.

“‘Lose Each Other’ is such a special record for me, and I wanted the visual to feel just as big,” Taylor said in a press release. “I told my team ‘you know what would be dope? If I could have Elton John open the video on the piano!!’”

She also said she thought it might be a lofty idea, but when they were solidifying the video treatment, she received a phone call from an international number: “for a second I almost didn’t answer, but my intuition spoke, I answered. All I hear is…’Hello darling, it’s Elton. I’d LOVE to do your video!’ I freaked out!” she said.

Elton apparently became a “huge fan” of Taylor’s after she released her debut album VII. “She was a guest on my Rocket Hour and I fell in love with her original spirit,” said Elton John. “Aside from her brilliant music, Teyana is one of the most visually dazzling artists working in music today. So I jumped at the chance to be in her latest video ‘Lose Each Other.’”

