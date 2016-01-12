Teyana Taylor has released another video from The Album, this time for the song “Concrete.”

In the self-directed visual, we see Taylor fighting and making up with her man, played by her real-life husband, Iman Shumpert. Later, Taylor shows off her pregnant belly, wile the couple is still in the throes of their hot and cold relationship.

The singer also recently released the video for another The Album song, “1800-One-Night,” where she played the role of a sex worker. This week, it was revealed that Taylor was nominated for Video Director of the Year for the BET 2020 Hip Hop Awards.

Watch the video for “Concrete” up top.