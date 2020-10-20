6ix9ine is facing more time in court.

TMZ reports that he’s now being sued by the person who says she was the child in the videos from his 2015 child sex case, where he pled guilty to use of a child in a sexual performance. Court documents don’t fully reveal the woman’s identity—besides calling her Jane Doe—and say she’s suing the rapper for allegedly sexually abusing her at a party in 2015 when she was 13 years old.

Doe also says that in addition to being underage in the videos, she was also intoxicated with drugs and alcohol and couldn’t consent to 6ix9ine and another adult, Tay Milly, when the three graphic videos were taken and then shared online.

The explicit videos showed Doe showed her performing a sexual act, her in her underwear, and her naked. She’s suing Tekashi and Milly for child sexual assault, child sexual abuse, and infliction of emotional distress.

The rapper’s attorney Lance Lazzaro told TMZ that 6ix9ine will “defend the lawsuit vigorously” after he’s officially served.

6ix9ine took a plea deal in the criminal case in October 2018, where he was sentenced to four years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service. However, in December 2018, a judge revoked the community service hours and probation, giving the rapper credit for time served due to his federal racketeering case.

At the time, Lazzaro told TMZ that the terms of the probation and community service couldn’t be enforced because he was in prison on the federal case.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, 6ix9ine said had redeemed himself for his behavior towards the woman and minimized his crime, saying, “I was 18 at the time. Am I this 40-year-old Jeffrey Epstein type?”