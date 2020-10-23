Symba has secured a major co-sign.

On Friday, the up-and-coming rapper came through with the official video for "Big Homie," his newly released single featuring 2 Chainz. The guest appearance was pretty fitting, as the track is a salute to everyone who looks out for their admirers, whether it be through life advice or providing opportunities.

"A 'Big Homie' is someone who doesn’t let those who look up to him make the same mistakes he has. He doesn’t just give game, he provides another way. He provides access to a better situation for those who he takes under his wing," Symba told Complex. "Shout-out to the big bro Chainz, who I’ve always looked up to as an artist and as a figure in the culture but in the little time we’ve been in actual contact, he's given me a lot of advice that only a Big Homie can give. It's just an honor to have him on this record and on my upcoming mixtape."

2 Chainz returned the kind words, saying he was impressed with Symba immediately after meeting him through Dallas Martin, Atlantic's senior vice president of A&R.

"Dallas first introduced me to Symba while we were working on my T.R.U.'s compilation album No Face No Case," 2 Chainz said. "I could see Symba’s ambition and drive, so when he sent 'Big Homie' it was a no-brainer. Always wanna be an early supporter."

You can check out the "Big Homie" video, directed by Mecca Don, above. The Caston Grigsby-produced track is expected to land on Symba's forthcoming mixtape Don’t Run From R.A.P.