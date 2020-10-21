Following on from her recent dancehall-rap banger, "Move", London's own Stefflon Don has returned with her new single, "Can't Let You Go".

Taking a more sensual route via Ebenenzer's jazzy, afrobeat-inspired production, Stefflon Don shows off her vocal chops as she expresses her deep love for that special someone in her life.

"For this track," she said in a statement, "I wanted to lean into my natural singing voice and also experiment with doing some of the melodies in Yoruba. I always love to fuse all of my cultural influences into my work, because I am very much inspired by different parts of the world."

“Kilode baby.....🤎”



New Single #CantLetYouGo out TODAY!!!!! @ 6.10PM BST



Guess the feature and ill follow you back! pic.twitter.com/GPe9DDCAL3 — DON (@stefflondon) October 15, 2020

The accompanying visuals capture Stefflon Don in a studio setting, and we get to see what the team sees behind-the-scenes in the creation of her vids. It's good vibes all round, with the Don and her dancers getting down to the beat.

Watch the video for "Can't Let You Go" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.