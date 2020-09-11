The Don, Stefflon Don has returned with her first single of the year entitled "Move", which was produced by Jamaican-born beatsmith Troyton.

"'Move' was inspired by the old me, the Steff that the world was first introduced to," the rapper said in a statement. "I wanted to come back with something hype, feisty, and rooted." The new track adopts high-energy dancehall tropes that tap into Steff's Jamaican roots, interspersed with gritty rap bars and flows that scream London. Lyrically, Steff expresses her individuality in the music game while continuing to wish her haters well amidst the comments she receives.

In the track's accompanying visuals, directed by Remi Laudat, Stefflon Don can be seen turning up with her friends and dancers in a basement club setting, with an infectious energy being carried throughout. Steff's brother, fellow rapper Dutchavelli, also makes a cameo.

Peep the visuals for "Move" up top, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.